Barbara Rock accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Rock, MFT
Overview
Barbara Rock, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Pedro, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 471 W 7TH ST, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 548-3908
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Rock?
About Barbara Rock, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104858448
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Rock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Rock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Rock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Rock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.