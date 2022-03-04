Dr. Romano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbara Romano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Romano, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Romano works at
Locations
Barbara A. Romano Ph.d. Psychologist P.c.177 Main St Ste 204B, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 423-7091Tuesday8:30am - 7:45pmThursday8:45am - 7:45pm
Ratings & Reviews
If it weren’t for Dr. Romano, I would not be the resilient person I am today. She has taught me how to be fearless in the face of anxiety and believe in my abilities. As a therapist, she is intelligent, respectful, and easy to talk to. She has the unique gift of providing the perfect balance of empathy and guidance. Dr. Romano taught me the skills to cope with anxiety and panic, decision-making, OCD tendencies, and everyday stressors. She gave me tools that I will be using for the rest of my life.
About Dr. Barbara Romano, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467574244
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Romano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romano.
