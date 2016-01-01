Barbara Rose accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Rose, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Barbara Rose, LMHC is a Counselor in North Miami, FL.
Barbara Rose works at
Locations
Compass Health Systems PA1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 891-0050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Rose, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1649268939
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
