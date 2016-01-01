See All Counselors in East Lansing, MI
Barbara Rossen, MSW

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Barbara Rossen, MSW is a Counselor in East Lansing, MI. 

Barbara Rossen works at Barbara Rossen ACSW LMFT BCD in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara Rossen ACSW LMFT BCD
    1166 Sabron Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 268-8038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Barbara Rossen, MSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1649375999
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
