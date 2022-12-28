Barbara Rymer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Rymer, APRN
Overview of Barbara Rymer, APRN
Barbara Rymer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Barbara Rymer's Office Locations
- 1 134 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 578-4609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Rymer?
Very professional and kind. Barbara makes the experience easier for me and I like how she remembers me personally. She is genuinely a nice person which is needed in all professions.
About Barbara Rymer, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245714567
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Rymer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Rymer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
304 patients have reviewed Barbara Rymer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Rymer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Rymer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Rymer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.