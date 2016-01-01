Barbara Salas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Barbara Salas, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Barbara Salas, CNP
Barbara Salas, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Barbara Salas' Office Locations
- 1 1424 2nd St, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-2991
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Barbara Salas, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245329697
Frequently Asked Questions
