Dr. Barbara Sanford, PHD is a Psychologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Associates in Advance Behavioral Health2402 Broadmoor Dr Ste 101, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 691-8500
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a client of Dr Sandford for 8 years. She is an amazing Psychologist. She will make you work through your issues by guiding you to the conclusions about your self without all the clinical stuff. She is one tough woman and she has helped me through some tough times. Thank you Dr. Sandford for all your help.
- Psychology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Salt Lake City Veteran's Administration Medical Center
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Sanford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.
