Dr. Barbara Sanford, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barbara Sanford, PHD is a Psychologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.

Dr. Sanford works at Associates in Advance Behavioral Health in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Advance Behavioral Health
    2402 Broadmoor Dr Ste 101, Bryan, TX 77802 (979) 691-8500
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Feb 07, 2017
    I have been a client of Dr Sandford for 8 years. She is an amazing Psychologist. She will make you work through your issues by guiding you to the conclusions about your self without all the clinical stuff. She is one tough woman and she has helped me through some tough times. Thank you Dr. Sandford for all your help.
    Teresa Denae in College Station, TX — Feb 07, 2017
    About Dr. Barbara Sanford, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225023013
    Education & Certifications

    • Salt Lake City Veteran's Administration Medical Center
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
