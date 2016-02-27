Barbara Segress accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Segress, LMFT
Overview
Barbara Segress, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2565 E Perrin Ave Ste 109, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 322-6999
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Segress?
I could not have survived my divorce without her. She is compassionate and helps you get your head in the right place.
About Barbara Segress, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1518993948
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Segress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Segress has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Segress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Segress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Segress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.