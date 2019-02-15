Dr. Seruya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbara Seruya, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Seruya, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 220 5th Ave Rm 802, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 453-9597
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Seruya is an excellent therapist. I've been seeing her for almost 2 years and have vastly improved my mental and physical health thanks to her nuanced and caring approach. She approaches issues holistically and keeps in mind physical, social and psychological triggers. She has helped me succeed professionally and personally, improve my confidence and manage my depression and anxiety. She's also very approachable and available to her patients, either in person or via phone.
About Dr. Barbara Seruya, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457499048
Frequently Asked Questions
