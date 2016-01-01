Dr. Barbara Shamberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Shamberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Shamberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Shamberg works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Total Health235 E 49th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 688-2900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shamberg?
About Dr. Barbara Shamberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801964572
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamberg works at
Dr. Shamberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.