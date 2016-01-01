See All Counselors in New York, NY
Barbara Simon, LMHC

Counseling
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Barbara Simon, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY. 

Barbara Simon works at Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy
    1841 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 333-3444
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Barbara Simon, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679909261
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Simon works at Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy in New York, NY. View the full address on Barbara Simon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Barbara Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

