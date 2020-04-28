See All Clinical Psychologists in Charlottesville, VA
Clinical Psychology
2.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Barbara Troncoso, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA. 

Dr. Troncoso works at Barbara Troncoso PHD in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychology Consultants Pllc
    535 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 282-2959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Health Administrators
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    Apr 28, 2020
    My experience receiving therapy with Dr. Troncoso was extremely positive. Her patience, empathy, and compassion were a relief to me while going through a difficult time. She was understanding and allowed me to make payments on our outstanding balance. I would recommend her to anyone without reservation.
    — Apr 28, 2020
    About Dr. Barbara Troncoso, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134115421
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Troncoso, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troncoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Troncoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troncoso works at Barbara Troncoso PHD in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Troncoso’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Troncoso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troncoso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troncoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troncoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

