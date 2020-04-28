Dr. Barbara Troncoso, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troncoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Troncoso, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Troncoso, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Troncoso works at
Locations
Neuropsychology Consultants Pllc535 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 282-2959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Health Administrators
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience receiving therapy with Dr. Troncoso was extremely positive. Her patience, empathy, and compassion were a relief to me while going through a difficult time. She was understanding and allowed me to make payments on our outstanding balance. I would recommend her to anyone without reservation.
About Dr. Barbara Troncoso, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134115421
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Rutgers University
Dr. Troncoso accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troncoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Troncoso works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Troncoso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troncoso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troncoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troncoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.