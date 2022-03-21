Barbara Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Walker, LPC
Overview
Barbara Walker, LPC is a Counselor in Waco, TX.
Barbara Walker works at
Locations
Neumann Vieregg Services Inc.201 Old Hewitt Rd Ste C, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 751-0100
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Barbara for EMDR therapy. It was life changing for me for healing!
About Barbara Walker, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1811054141
Barbara Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Barbara Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Walker.
