Barbara Wolff, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Barbara Wolff, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Barbara Wolff works at Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology in Lebanon, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cumberland Skin Dermatology
    1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 101, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology
    107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2022
    She’s always has time to answer any questions and takes time to listen
    Sherry — Jun 28, 2022
    About Barbara Wolff, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023171576
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
