Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Barbora Bell, OD
Overview of Dr. Barbora Bell, OD
Dr. Barbora Bell, OD is an Optometrist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Longevity Medical Center, 1630 Oakland Rd Ste A115, San Jose, CA 95131, (408) 453-9988
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Barbora Bell, OD
- Optometry
- English, Czech
- 1669448924
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell speaks Czech.
