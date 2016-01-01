Bariasa Kanabolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bariasa Kanabolo, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA.
Ri International9890 County Farm Rd Ste 2, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 509-2499
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578093050
2 patients have reviewed Bariasa Kanabolo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bariasa Kanabolo.
