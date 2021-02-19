See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Barika Grayson, LMHC

Counseling
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Barika Grayson, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Barika Grayson works at Concierge & VIP Counseling in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nidra Sleep Institute
    6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 802, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 413-1379
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Concierge & VIP Counseling
    8130 Baymeadows Way W Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Training of Professionals Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Dr. Grayson is supportive while challenging me to choose how I want to grow. She is well spoken and a great help.
    Karen — Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Barika Grayson, LMHC
    About Barika Grayson, LMHC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053579789
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barika Grayson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barika Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barika Grayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barika Grayson works at Concierge & VIP Counseling in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Barika Grayson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Barika Grayson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barika Grayson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barika Grayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barika Grayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

