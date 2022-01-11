See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Palm Springs, FL
Dr. Barry Frankel, OD

Optometry
4.8 (67)
Dr. Barry Frankel, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Springs, FL. 

Dr. Frankel works at Eye & Ear in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frankel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwood Shopping Centre
    1742 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-1333
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye & Ear
    514 E Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-2972
  3. 3
    Optical Insight
    3015 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 967-4355
  4. 4
    Specs and Winks
    175 Toney Penna Dr Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 745-6464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Abrasion
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Infections
Eye Trauma
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Inflammation
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma
Keratoconus
LASIK
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Post-Operative Care
Presbyopia
Retinal Testing
Soft Contact Lenses
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Opticare
    • Spectera
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Joseph Pagnotta — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Barry Frankel, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215961891
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Frankel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

