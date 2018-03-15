Overview

Dr. Barry Rizzo, DC is a Chiropractor in Linwood, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Rizzo works at Priority Chiropractic and Wellness in Linwood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.