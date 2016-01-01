See All Physicians Assistants in Albuquerque, NM
Bartholomew Lally, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Bartholomew Lally, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Bartholomew Lally works at Outlaw Health Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Outlaw Health Institute
    933 San Mateo Blvd NE Ste 500, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 254-7788
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Bartholomew Lally, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578011094
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Bartholomew Lally, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bartholomew Lally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Bartholomew Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Bartholomew Lally works at Outlaw Health Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Bartholomew Lally’s profile.

Bartholomew Lally has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bartholomew Lally.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bartholomew Lally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bartholomew Lally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

