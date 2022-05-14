See All Nurse Practitioners in Katy, TX
Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN

Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Katy, TX. 

Beatrice Nkwelle works at Ihealth clinics in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beatrice Nkwelle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ihealth clinics
    20923 Kingsland Blvd # 102, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 509-3585
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 11:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Anemia
Birth Control
Acne
Anemia
Birth Control

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr Beatrice was over my elderly mother’s care for 8 years. From when she first started with Dementia until she took her final breath. She is the real deal and best physician for anyone! I highly recommend her.
    Denise R — May 14, 2022
    Photo: Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN
    About Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023315934
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Doctor of Nursing Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beatrice Nkwelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beatrice Nkwelle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Beatrice Nkwelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beatrice Nkwelle works at Ihealth clinics in Katy, TX. View the full address on Beatrice Nkwelle’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Beatrice Nkwelle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beatrice Nkwelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beatrice Nkwelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beatrice Nkwelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

