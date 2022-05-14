Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beatrice Nkwelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN
Offers telehealth
Beatrice Nkwelle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Katy, TX.
Beatrice Nkwelle works at
Ihealth clinics20923 Kingsland Blvd # 102, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 509-3585Monday8:00am - 11:45pmTuesday8:00am - 11:45pmWednesday8:00am - 11:45pmThursday8:00am - 11:45pmFriday8:00am - 11:45pmSaturday8:00am - 11:45pmSunday8:00am - 11:45pm
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- ChoiceCare Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Dr Beatrice was over my elderly mother’s care for 8 years. From when she first started with Dementia until she took her final breath. She is the real deal and best physician for anyone! I highly recommend her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1023315934
- Doctor of Nursing Practice
Beatrice Nkwelle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Beatrice Nkwelle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beatrice Nkwelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Beatrice Nkwelle speaks French, German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Beatrice Nkwelle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beatrice Nkwelle.
