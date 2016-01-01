Dr. Vela accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatrice Vela, OD
Overview of Dr. Beatrice Vela, OD
Dr. Beatrice Vela, OD is an Optometrist in Brownsville, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vela's Office Locations
- 1 3500 W Alton Gloor Blvd Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 350-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vela?
About Dr. Beatrice Vela, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1578637302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.