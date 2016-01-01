Dr. Netter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatriz Netter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Beatriz Netter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4180 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 552-8912
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beatriz Netter, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Portuguese
- 1659478543
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Netter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Netter speaks Portuguese.
Dr. Netter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netter.
