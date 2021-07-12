See All Nurse Practitioners in Danville, IN
Beau Semler, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Beau Semler, NP

Beau Semler, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danville, IN. 

Beau Semler works at Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beau Semler's Office Locations

    Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    112 Hospital Ln Ste 303, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Dr Semler was very thorough in his exam. He asked questions and allowed me to ask all my questions. I was very comfortable and I definitely will be seeing him again.
    David Denny — Jul 12, 2021
    About Beau Semler, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1972194561
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Masters of Science in Nursing, Walden University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

