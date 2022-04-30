See All Psychologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Beckie Grgich, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Beckie Grgich, PSY

Psychology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Beckie Grgich, PSY is a Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.

Beckie Grgich works at Insights, LLC in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Insights, LLC
    14960 Woodcarver Rd Ste 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 344-8779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Beckie Grgich?

    Apr 30, 2022
    Great job on my evaluation
    — Apr 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Beckie Grgich, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Beckie Grgich, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Beckie Grgich to family and friends

    Beckie Grgich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Beckie Grgich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Beckie Grgich, PSY.

    About Beckie Grgich, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073579637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Center For Emotional and Behavioral Health
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Luis Obispo Psychology Intership Consortium
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Alliant International University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beckie Grgich, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beckie Grgich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beckie Grgich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beckie Grgich works at Insights, LLC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Beckie Grgich’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Beckie Grgich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beckie Grgich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beckie Grgich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beckie Grgich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Beckie Grgich, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.