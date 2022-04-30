Beckie Grgich, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beckie Grgich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beckie Grgich, PSY
Overview
Beckie Grgich, PSY is a Psychologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.
Locations
Insights, LLC14960 Woodcarver Rd Ste 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Directions (719) 344-8779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Great job on my evaluation
About Beckie Grgich, PSY
- Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073579637
Education & Certifications
- Center For Emotional and Behavioral Health
- San Luis Obispo Psychology Intership Consortium
- Alliant International University
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Beckie Grgich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beckie Grgich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Beckie Grgich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beckie Grgich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beckie Grgich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beckie Grgich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.