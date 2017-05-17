See All Counselors in Tumwater, WA
Becky Cox-Tuning

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Becky Cox-Tuning is a Counselor in Tumwater, WA. 

Becky Cox-Tuning works at Becky M. Cox MA Counseling in Tumwater, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Becky M. Cox-Tuning Counseling
    2510 R W Johnson Blvd SW Ste 102, Tumwater, WA 98512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 655-7586

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Capital Medical Center
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Couples Therapy
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Adolescent Counseling
Couples Therapy
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Uniform Medical Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2017
    Becky is amazing. She haa not only be a great help to myself but also my 14 yr old daughter.
    Cindy in WA — May 17, 2017
    Photo: Becky Cox-Tuning
    About Becky Cox-Tuning

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982722997
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Western Washington University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Becky Cox-Tuning is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Becky Cox-Tuning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Becky Cox-Tuning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Becky Cox-Tuning works at Becky M. Cox MA Counseling in Tumwater, WA. View the full address on Becky Cox-Tuning’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Becky Cox-Tuning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Cox-Tuning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becky Cox-Tuning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becky Cox-Tuning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

