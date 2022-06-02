Becky Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Becky Silva, NP
Overview of Becky Silva, NP
Becky Silva, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fremont, CA.
Becky Silva's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 795-3040
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good and friendly,i was able to be really comfortable with her.
About Becky Silva, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295807485
Becky Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Becky Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becky Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becky Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.