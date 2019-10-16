Becky Van Buren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Becky Van Buren, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Becky Van Buren, FNP
Becky Van Buren, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Becky Van Buren works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Becky Van Buren's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Center4136 N 75th Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85033 Directions (623) 849-2220
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Becky Van Buren?
I think Becky Van Buren is great, very easy to talk to and has been very thorough aswell as profetional.
About Becky Van Buren, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558481986
Frequently Asked Questions
Becky Van Buren accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Becky Van Buren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Becky Van Buren works at
3 patients have reviewed Becky Van Buren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Becky Van Buren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Becky Van Buren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Becky Van Buren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.