Belinda Narine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Belinda Narine, NP
Overview of Belinda Narine, NP
Belinda Narine, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Manhasset, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Belinda Narine's Office Locations
-
1
300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030
Directions
(917) 406-3400
Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Belinda Narine?
Belinda makes you feel very comfortable with both her pleasant demeanor and extensive psychiatric medication knowledge during appts. Really listens to input and concerns with different treatment types and has explained the potential risks and benefits to me really well and left me confident in the treatment plan. Reasonably conservative with making changes one at a time and starting low with dosing to minimize side effects which I appreciate.
About Belinda Narine, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750647459
Frequently Asked Questions
Belinda Narine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Belinda Narine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Belinda Narine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Belinda Narine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Belinda Narine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Belinda Narine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.