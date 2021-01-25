Dr. Torres accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belinda Torres, PHD
Dr. Belinda Torres, PHD is a Psychologist in Concord Township, OH.
Endoscopy Center of Lake County LLC9614 Old Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Concord Township, OH 44060 Directions (440) 358-1159
- 2 35040 Chardon Rd Ste 115, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 358-1159
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She is amazing!
- Psychology
- English
- 1467535047
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
