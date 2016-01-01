Belinda Booker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Belinda Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Belinda Booker, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Belinda Booker, NP
Belinda Booker, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winchester, VA.
Belinda Booker works at
Belinda Booker's Office Locations
1
Winchester Free Medical Clinic301 N Cameron St Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-1680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Belinda Booker, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1114013422
Frequently Asked Questions
Belinda Booker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Belinda Booker accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Belinda Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Belinda Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Belinda Booker.
