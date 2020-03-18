See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Belkis Perez, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Belkis Perez, OD

Dr. Belkis Perez, OD is an Optometrist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Perez works at CorrectVision Laser Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CorrectVision Laser Institute
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-1133
  2. 2
    CorrectVision Laser Institute
    1801 N University Dr Ste 102, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-1133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Oculofacial Institute
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 201, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-1133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Diabetes Eye Care
Dry Eyes
Diabetes
Diabetes Eye Care
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2020
    I had my vision checked with Dr. Perez and she was gentle and thorough. She explained everything in detail and I was even considering having LASIK. She had the time to do an evaluation and she was honest and forthcoming with my anticipated results. I truly would recommend her services for anyone looking for a Good Optometrist.
    R. Cohen — Mar 18, 2020
    About Dr. Belkis Perez, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285159178
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School

