Overview of Dr. Belkis Perez, OD

Dr. Belkis Perez, OD is an Optometrist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Perez works at CorrectVision Laser Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.