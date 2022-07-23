Overview

Bella Arshinova, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Bella Arshinova works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.