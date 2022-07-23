See All Family Doctors in Des Moines, WA
Bella Arshinova, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Bella Arshinova, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bella Arshinova, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Bella Arshinova works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines
    22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bella Arshinova?

    Jul 23, 2022
    I have been seeing Her for about 5years and she always makes me feel like I am important and what I have going on with me she takes time to listen. Thank You Bella Arshinova! You are a rarity!
    S Johnston — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bella Arshinova, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Bella Arshinova, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bella Arshinova to family and friends

    Bella Arshinova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bella Arshinova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bella Arshinova, PA-C.

    About Bella Arshinova, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1649223538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bella Arshinova, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bella Arshinova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bella Arshinova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bella Arshinova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bella Arshinova works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA. View the full address on Bella Arshinova’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Bella Arshinova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bella Arshinova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bella Arshinova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bella Arshinova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.