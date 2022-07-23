Bella Arshinova, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bella Arshinova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bella Arshinova, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bella Arshinova, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Bella Arshinova works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bella Arshinova?
I have been seeing Her for about 5years and she always makes me feel like I am important and what I have going on with me she takes time to listen. Thank You Bella Arshinova! You are a rarity!
About Bella Arshinova, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- Female
- 1649223538
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Bella Arshinova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bella Arshinova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bella Arshinova using Healthline FindCare.
Bella Arshinova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bella Arshinova works at
Bella Arshinova speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
11 patients have reviewed Bella Arshinova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bella Arshinova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bella Arshinova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bella Arshinova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.