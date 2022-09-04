Dr. Ben Lanpher, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanpher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Lanpher, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ben Lanpher, PHD is a Psychologist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Dr. Lanpher works at
Locations
Saint Francis Psychology & Behavioral Health211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
We discussed me taking a more active role in my dietary needs. He gave me info about mindfulness and how to decipher between physical hunger and emotional hunger. I received information on depression and how bariatric surgery can negatively affect a person’s happiness and other emotions. Some you may not understand why they run the risk of being negative and even disheartening to see and here from your friends.
About Dr. Ben Lanpher, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1063593499
