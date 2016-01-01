Dr. Ben Leonard, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Leonard, OD
Overview of Dr. Ben Leonard, OD
Dr. Ben Leonard, OD is an Optometrist in Calvert City, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marshall County Hospital.
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare43 INDUSTRIAL PKWY, Calvert City, KY 42029 Directions (844) 206-6929
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ben Leonard, OD
- Optometry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1306191218
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
