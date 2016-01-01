See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Benedetto Palombo, PMHNP

Psychiatry
3.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Benedetto Palombo, PMHNP

Benedetto Palombo, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Benedetto Palombo works at Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Benedetto Palombo's Office Locations

    Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte
    3545 Whitehall Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28273 (704) 908-2391

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy)
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Based on 8 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Benedetto Palombo, PMHNP

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255691150
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benedetto Palombo, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benedetto Palombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Benedetto Palombo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Benedetto Palombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benedetto Palombo works at Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Benedetto Palombo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Benedetto Palombo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benedetto Palombo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benedetto Palombo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benedetto Palombo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

