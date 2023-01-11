See All Physicians Assistants in West Columbia, SC
Benjamin Addy, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (113)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Benjamin Addy, PA-C

Benjamin Addy, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in West Columbia, SC. 

Benjamin Addy works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Benjamin Addy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia
    3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 805-5684
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Always quick and efficient
    — Jan 11, 2023
    Benjamin Addy, PA-C
    About Benjamin Addy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831520782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • The Citadel
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Addy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Addy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Benjamin Addy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Benjamin Addy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Addy works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Benjamin Addy’s profile.

    113 patients have reviewed Benjamin Addy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Addy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Addy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Addy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

