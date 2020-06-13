Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD
Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.
Dr. Azman's Office Locations
Azman Eye Care Specialists2219 York Rd Ste 101, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
My mother saw Dr. Ben for dry eye treatment and his bedside manner was amazing. He was so caring and soft spoken to my mother (88 years old). The Azman eye docs are both truly exceptional.
About Dr. Benjamin Azman, OD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.