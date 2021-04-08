See All Physicians Assistants in Roseburg, OR
Benjamin Baird, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Benjamin Baird, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Benjamin Baird, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roseburg, OR. 

Benjamin Baird works at Centennial Orthopedics & Podiatry in Roseburg, OR with other offices in Sikeston, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg
    2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Bruce Medical Building
    201 Plaza Dr Ste A, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Benjamin Baird?

    Apr 08, 2021
    On time and had full knowledge of my problem appreciated his advise and it worked
    — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Benjamin Baird, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Benjamin Baird, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Benjamin Baird to family and friends

    Benjamin Baird's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Benjamin Baird

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Benjamin Baird, PA-C.

    About Benjamin Baird, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417252990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WEBER STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Baird has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Benjamin Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Baird has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Baird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.