Dr. Benjamin Bittner, OD

Optometry
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Bittner, OD

Dr. Benjamin Bittner, OD is an Optometrist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bittner works at Dr. Benjamin Bittner in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bittner's Office Locations

    Dr. Benjamin Bittner
    1946 Mr Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 443-6000
    Benjamin J Bittner
    9403 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 443-6000
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Benjamin Bittner, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518185180
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Florida Atlantic University
