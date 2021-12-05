Dr. Benjamin Bittner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bittner, OD is an Optometrist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Benjamin Bittner1946 Mr Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 443-6000
Benjamin J Bittner9403 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 443-6000Monday9:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:30pmFriday9:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bittner is wonderful, skilled, kind, thorough, and all-around just a gem. I saw him for a very sudden loss of vision in one eye. He did an incredibly thorough exam (I sent the exam to a family friend who is an optometrist at MIT, and she said he was VERY thorough), and is incredibly kind. He had to give me some bad news (macular degeneration, and I'm only 37-years-old), and he did it in a way that was just so kind and compassionate. He was also able to get me in with a wonderful retina specialist REALLY quickly. I will absolutely continue to see Dr. Bittner for my optometry needs, even though his office is an hour or more drive from my home. I highly recommend him!
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1518185180
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Florida Atlantic University
Dr. Bittner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bittner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittner speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittner.
