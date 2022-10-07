Benjamin Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Davis, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Benjamin Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orange, CA.
Benjamin Davis works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pulmonary and Primary Care of Orange County1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 750, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 639-9401
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Benjamin was wonderful. He was very friendly, made me feel at ease and worked quickly but didn't make me feel rushed. Very impressed with him!
About Benjamin Davis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
