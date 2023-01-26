Benjamin Gier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Gier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin Gier, PA-C
Overview of Benjamin Gier, PA-C
Benjamin Gier, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Petoskey, MI.
Benjamin Gier works at
Benjamin Gier's Office Locations
Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (248) 833-8145Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Benjamin is very personable and seemed knowledgeable. Very thorough and explained everything
About Benjamin Gier, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Gier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Gier accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Benjamin Gier using Healthline FindCare.
Benjamin Gier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Benjamin Gier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Gier.
