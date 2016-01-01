Benjamin Hochhalter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Hochhalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin Hochhalter, PA
Overview
Benjamin Hochhalter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID.
Benjamin Hochhalter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Clinic - Orthopedics703 S Americana Blvd, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 706-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benjamin Hochhalter?
About Benjamin Hochhalter, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326023417
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Hochhalter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Hochhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin Hochhalter works at
Benjamin Hochhalter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Hochhalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Hochhalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Hochhalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.