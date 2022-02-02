See All Nurse Practitioners in Marion, IA
Benjamin Jaggers, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Benjamin Jaggers, ARNP

Benjamin Jaggers, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Marion, IA. 

Benjamin Jaggers works at Covenant Family Solutions in Marion, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Benjamin Jaggers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Family Solutions
    1655 Blairs Ferry Rd, Marion, IA 52302 (888) 336-9661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medication Management
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
Medication Management
Psychotherapy With Medication Management

Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2022
    He is very thorough. He is very helpful with a great "bedside" manner. He's the real deal.
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Benjamin Jaggers, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982957221
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Jaggers, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Jaggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Benjamin Jaggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Jaggers works at Covenant Family Solutions in Marion, IA. View the full address on Benjamin Jaggers’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Benjamin Jaggers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Jaggers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Jaggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Jaggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

