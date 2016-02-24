See All Clinical Psychologists in Renton, WA
Benjamin Johnson, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Benjamin Johnson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Renton, WA. 

Benjamin Johnson works at Progressive Psychological LLC in Renton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Psychological LLC
    304 Main Ave S Ste 303, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 228-7265
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2016
    My son, my daughter and I have been seeing him for over 15 years. Or they didn't care about what your were seeing them for all they wanted to do is refer you to someone to put you on medication that mess up your life. He tries to work with you without medication and if the medication is necessary then he will suggest it. The best Dr. I ever had
    Kim in Kent, WA — Feb 24, 2016
    Photo: Benjamin Johnson, PSY
    About Benjamin Johnson, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891934105
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Benjamin Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Benjamin Johnson works at Progressive Psychological LLC in Renton, WA. View the full address on Benjamin Johnson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Benjamin Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

