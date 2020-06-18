Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin King, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin King, OD
Dr. Benjamin King, OD is an Optometrist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
Premier Medical Group3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Management Inc2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 473-1900Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Eye Group - Daphne1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 410-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 203 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-2667
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding as usual. Cindy his assistant was also great.
About Dr. Benjamin King, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1679566657
Frequently Asked Questions
