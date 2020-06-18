See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. Benjamin King, OD

Optometry
4.9 (36)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin King, OD

Dr. Benjamin King, OD is an Optometrist in Mobile, AL. 

Dr. King works at Premiere Medical in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Medical Group
    3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 341-3228
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Medical Management Inc
    2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 473-1900
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Premier Medical Eye Group - Daphne
    1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 410-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Premier Medical Group
    610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 203 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 633-2667
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Outstanding as usual. Cindy his assistant was also great.
    lou Lartigue — Jun 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin King, OD
    About Dr. Benjamin King, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679566657
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

