Benjamin Korf, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Korf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin Korf, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Benjamin Korf, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pueblo, CO.
Benjamin Korf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comfort Care Family Practice PC4130 N Freeway Rd, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 471-2273
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Benjamin Korf?
Knowledgeable and truly cares about his patients
About Benjamin Korf, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578948022
Frequently Asked Questions
Benjamin Korf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Benjamin Korf accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Benjamin Korf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Benjamin Korf works at
5 patients have reviewed Benjamin Korf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Benjamin Korf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Benjamin Korf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Benjamin Korf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.