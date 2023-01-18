Benjamin Latimer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Benjamin Latimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Benjamin Latimer, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Benjamin Latimer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Benjamin Latimer works at
Locations
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HE FOUND MY MELANOMA BEFORE ANYONE ELSE HAD,,, EGAL EYED AND WELL STUDIED
About Benjamin Latimer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164874970
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
