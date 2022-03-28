Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Leon, MD
Dr. Benjamin Leon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.
Dr. Leon's Office Locations
Uchealth Snow Mesa Medical Center4674 Snow Mesa Dr Ste 100, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (720) 494-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to listen and spent time with me during appointment. Always kind and compassionate. Need more doctors like him.
About Dr. Benjamin Leon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609300441
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
