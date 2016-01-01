Dr. Benjamin Popilsky, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popilsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Popilsky, OD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Popilsky, OD
Dr. Benjamin Popilsky, OD is an Optometrist in Soquel, CA.
Dr. Popilsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Popilsky's Office Locations
-
1
Care; From The Heart In Home Services Inc4769 Soquel Dr, Soquel, CA 95073 Directions (831) 291-5545
-
2
Popilsky, Ben OD7551 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA 95003 Directions (831) 708-1352
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popilsky?
About Dr. Benjamin Popilsky, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1417945163
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popilsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popilsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popilsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popilsky works at
Dr. Popilsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popilsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popilsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popilsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.